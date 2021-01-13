CAF Confed Cup: Benin Rep to host Rivers, Celtic clash

CAF have rescheduled a Confederation Cup first round second leg clash involving Rivers United and Bloemfontein Celtic of South Africa for the weekend of January 22-24 in neigbouring Benin Republic.

The match will now be played in Benin, a country believed to have more lenient laws for travelers from South Africa, officials disclosed.

The original tie fixed for earlier this month was postponed after Nigerian authorities refused to wave aside a quarantine period for Bloemfontein Celtic contingent before their game in the Southern Nigerian town of Port Harcourt.

Rivers United won the first leg in South Africa 2-0 and the overall winners of this tie will face Enyimba in the final playoffs of the Confederation Cup.

