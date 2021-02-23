Sports

CAF Confed Cup: Enyimba face stiff competition against two former champions

 Osho assures of good outing

 

The country’s only surviving club on the continent, Enyimba of Aba, have been drawn in a difficult group in the CAF Confederation Cup as they will be facing two former champions of the more glamorous CAF Champions League.

 

Enyimba defeated another Nigeria Professional Football League side, Rivers United, 5-4 on penalties in the last playoff.

 

The game had ended 1-1 on aggregates over two legs with the two sides winning their home game 1-0 each.

 

The two-time CAF Champions League winner has been drawn in Group A against South Africa’s Orlando Pirates, who already won the continental title once and also Algeria side, Entente Setif, who just like Nigeria’s Enyimba, have won the crown twice.

 

They are joined by Libya’s Al Ahly Benghazi in the continent’s secondtier club competition.

 

The group-stage matches are due to begin next month with the top two in each group progressing to the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, the coach of the team, Fatai Osho, has promised Nigerians that the club will be a good representative for the country.

 

“It was quite a difficult one, everyone  can see that,” Osho said of the match against Rivers United. “The Rivers (United) side, I want to repeat again, they have a very strong team – a team that could also represent the country very well had it been they are the ones that actually qualified.

 

“It’s just unfortunate that we played each other. Both teams could have done a good job representing the country on the continent, and unfortunately, we had to play each other. The fixtures were made and it has to be played.

 

One is out, one is in

