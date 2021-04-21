Sports

CAF Confed Cup: Enyimba fly to Libya on chattered flight

After a huge moment of uncertainties, Enyimba FC of Aba will now honour their CAF Confederations Cup match with Al Ahly Benghazi as the team flew to Libya on a chattered flight following the intervention of the governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu.
The People’s Elephant were at risk of missing the group A fixture in Libya as a result of flight and visa complications in the requirements for entry into Libya.
The chances of Nigeria’s only representative in the CAF Confederation Cup suffered a further blow when CAF turned down their initial request for postponement of the game.
However, Dr. Ikpeazu has stepped in at the most crucial moment by making provision for a chartered flight to convey the team to and fro Libya.
With the governor’s intervention, the team is now scheduled to jet out of the country on Tuesday night to honour the matchday five fixture, which is now scheduled for 10pm on Thursday April 22.
“I am deeply grateful to the governor for this very kind and generous gesture,” the Enyimba Chairman, Felix Anyansi Agwu stated.
“His intervention has averted what could have brought embarrassment and ridicule, not just to Enyimba but to Nigeria as a country.

