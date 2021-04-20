Sports

CAF Confed Cup: Enyimba risk missing game over lack of funds

Barring a last minute intervention, Nigeria’s flagbearera in the CAF Confederation Cup Enyimba International of Aba may miss their next tie against Al Ahli Benghazi in Libya on Wednesday.

 

Reports from Aba the Abia State capital have it that the club has no funds to pay for a chartered flight to Libya, and as such, may not make the trip.

 

“Enyimba might not honour the CAF Confederation Cup match,” a source at the club said. “They told the team that there is no money for chartered flight. And CAF is insisting on the match holding this Wednesday.”

 

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club is hoping that Allen Onyema, chief executive officer (CEO) of Air Peace, will come to the rescue. “The team is hoping that chief Onyema of Air Peace will come to the team’s rescue by tomorrow,” the source said.

 

“Initially, the team was hoping to leave via Turkish Airline on Saturday but only to be told that we should head back to Aba from Abuja that the match might be postponed by CAF to Friday.

 

“Enyimba’s chairman was hoping for a postponement, but CAF has said no, that the match must be played on the stipulated day. “The chairman is perplexed as to what to do right now and the governor is not helping the situation either. The team does not know what to do now.”

 

The Peoples Elephants are second in Group A, one point behind Orlando Pirates. Es Setif and Al Ahli Benghazi are on four points each.

