CAF Confed Cup: Enyimba to know quarterfinal foes today

Enyimba Football Club will today know their quarterfinal opponents in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup, New Telegraph can report. The People’s Elephant top Group A to qualify for the last eight after beating Orlando Pirates of South Africa 1-0 through Cyril Olisema’s 95thminute goal in Aba, Abia State on Wednesday. The journey for the twotime CAF Champions League still tedious with strong teams such as Raja Casablanca of Morocco, Pyramids of Egypt, JS Kabylie of Algeria as well Cotton Sport of Cameroon still in the race. According to CAF And with the group winners ineligible to meet the runner-up from the same section, Enyimba are likely going to face Pyramids of Egypt, Coton Sports of Cameroon, or CS Sfaxien of Tunisia. Meanwhile, head coach Fatai Osho has commended his wards for scaling into the quarterfinal just as he urged them to shift focus to the knockout stage of the competition. “We are so happy about the result. It was not easy looking at the quality of Orlando pirates. “They did very well and we had to work extra hard to get that result. I will give a lot of commendation to the players for their resilience that they could get it done. “We want to celebrate this moment and we will start looking at the knockout stage,” he said after the game.

