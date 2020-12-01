CAF Confed Cup: Injuries cost us against Futuro Kings – Eguma

Rivers United coach, Stanley Eguma, has said the disappointing result against Futuro Kings of Equatorial Guinea in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup match played on Saturday was as a result of some factors which includes injuries to some key personnel of the team on the eve of the game.

Rivers United suffered a shocking 2 – 1 defeat in the hand of their hosts at the Estadio De Mongomo Stadium in Equatorial Guinea.. In a press release made available by the media department of the club, Eguma said the results wasn’t the reflection of their preparations.

“Actually the result was an unfortunate one, we prepared very well for this game with the little time frame at our disposal,” he said. “We trained and participated in some tournaments and we have high hopes after weeks of excellent work.

“The players tried their best but an avalanche of goals that we missed later affected the team psychologically. “Within 15 to 20 minutes, we should have scored at least two goals, in fact before the end of the first half, we should have been three or four goals up, but the attackers were so wasteful in front of goal and you can’t afford to waste chances in the match of this magnitudes.

“Again, injury to my goalkeepers affected the team.

Afelokhai was injured on the eve of our journey and the only goalkeeper available was Ospino Egbe who also sustained an injury towards the end of the first half. “He collided with an attacker and had a deep cut on his face that left him dizzy.

He later opted out of the second half and we were without a goalkeeper

