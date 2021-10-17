CAF Confed Cup: Kalu hails Enyimba’s outstanding performance

Sports

Former Governor of Abia State and Pillar of Sports in Africa, Dr Orji Kalu has described the victory of Enyimba Football Club in the CAF Confederation Cup as well-deserved and commendable.

The former governor, under whose administration the ‘People’s Elephant’ won the CAF Champions League back to back in 2003 and 2004, stressed that sports is a unifying game, adding that government at all levels must support grassroots sports development for the sake of national development.

While applauding Enyimba for their show of professionalism and dexterity, he also called for the sustenance of the performance of the football team in future competitions.

In a goodwill message to the football team, the soccer enthusiast noted that the players and officials of the team deserve commendation for their outstanding performance in the competition.

He said: “I join football lovers across Abia State and Nigeria in general to celebrate the well-deserved victory of Enyimba Football Club against Senegal’s Diambars FC in the CAF Confederation Cup.

“The team had an outstanding performance in the football competition.

“I salute the Enyimba FC for the display of skills.

“In future competitions, I have no doubt in the capacity of the players and officials to sustain the feat.”

Kalu conveyed his best wishes to Enyimba and sports stakeholders across the country.

