CAF Confed Cup: NFF seeks postponement of Rivers Utd's tie

Nigeria Football Federation has asked CAF for the postponement or relocation of its Confederation Cup first round second leg involving Nigerian club Rivers United and Bloemfontein Celtic of South Africa. Nigeria said this request followed the refusal of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to step down on some of the COVID-19 protocols like the quarantine period for the South African contingent.

A statement from the office of the NFF Secretary General, Dr. Ahmed Sanusi to CAF reads: “The Nigeria Football Federation wish to kindly request the general secretary (CAF) to consider the postponement of the game and a possible rescheduling of both the date and venue of the match, with the possibility of staging the match in any Nigeria neigbouring countries with a little less stringent COVID-19 protocols.” It will also be noted that South Africa is the origin of a new variant of the Coronavirus, which is far more transmissible than the original strain.

