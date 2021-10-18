Sports

CAF Confed Cup: Our game plan worked against Diambars – Finidi George

Former Super Eagles’ player, Finidi George, began his coaching career with Enyimba on a winning note as Cyril Olisema scored from the spot three minutes from time to give the Peoples’ Elephant a precious away 1-0 win over Senegal’s ASC Diambars in Thies in the qualifying round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

 

Speaking about the game, Finidi said he was happy that his game plan worked while also claiming it was a good beginning for the team. “It was a good game for us and also a good beginning.

 

The game plan worked for us and we hope to do better in the rest of the game,” he said.

“Personally I am happy that we played the way we did. We knew this team (Diambars) is very good technically, they passed the ball very well but at the same time we kept our composure; we kept our formation and then tried to hold them so that they could not score an easy,” he said.

 

Meanwhile, former Governor of Abia State and Pillar of Sports in Africa, Orji Kalu, has described the victory of Enyimba as well-deserved and commendable.

 

The former governor, under whose administration the People’s Elephant won the CAF Champions League back-to-back in 2003 and 2004, stressed that sports is a unifying game, adding that government at all levels must support grassroots sports development for the sake of national development. He said: “I join football lovers across Abia State

and Nigeria in general to celebrate the well-deserved victory of Enyimba Football Club against Senegal’s Diambars FC in the CAF Confederation Cup.

 

“The team had an outstanding performance in the football competition. I salute the Enyimba FC for the display of skills. “In future competitions, I have no doubt in the capacity of the players and officials to sustain the feat.”

 

In the CAF Champions League game played on Sunday, Rivers United forced visitors, Al Hilal of Sudan, to a 1-1 draw while Bayelsa United secured a 1-0 win against CS Sfaxien of Tunisia in the CAF Confederation Cup.

