CAF Confed Cup: Rivers, Celtic tie gets date

CAF has announced January 22 to 24 date for the postponed CAF Confederation Cup game between Rivers United and South Africa’s Bloemfontein Celtic.

The game earlier scheduled for January 6 in Port Harcourt was postponed after the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 failed to give waiver to the South Africa side to come to the country without the strict COVID-19 protocols put in place by the country.

The Nigeria Football Federation on behalf of the club however requested for the postponement of the game, a prayer the continent football ruling body answered.

The game will now take place between Friday, January 22 and Sunday 24 in a neighbouring country to Nigeria, which has more lenient COVID-19 protocols for travellers arriving from South Africa.

The winner of the twoleg will be meeting another Nigeria side, Enyimba for a place in the group stage of the championships.

