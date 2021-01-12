Sports

CAF Confed Cup: Rivers, Celtic tie gets date

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

CAF has announced January 22 to 24 date for the postponed CAF Confederation Cup game between Rivers United and South Africa’s Bloemfontein Celtic.

 

The game earlier scheduled for January 6 in Port Harcourt was postponed after the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 failed to give waiver to the South Africa side to come to the country without the strict COVID-19 protocols put in place by the country.

 

The Nigeria Football Federation on behalf of the club however requested for the postponement of the game, a prayer the continent football ruling body answered.

 

The game will now take place between Friday, January 22 and Sunday 24 in a neighbouring country to Nigeria, which has more lenient COVID-19 protocols for travellers arriving from South Africa.

 

The winner of the twoleg will be meeting another Nigeria side, Enyimba for a place in the group stage of the championships.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Serie A: Lukaku hits double as Inter sink Genoa to keep pressure on Juve

Posted on Author Reporter

  Internazionale put more pressure on the stuttering Serie A leaders Juventus when two goals by Romelu Lukaku and one from Alexis Sánchez gave them a 3-0 win at relegation-threatened Genoa on Saturday. Inter, who have two games left, moved above Atalanta into second place with 76 points, four behind Juventus who host Sampdoria on Sunday. Juve, who have three […]
Sports

Man United snatch dramatic late win at Brighton

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A dramatic injury-time penalty gave Manchester United victory at Brighton and their first three points of the season in a stunning game at Amex Stadium.   A match packed full of incident was settled with the very final kick as Bruno Fernandes coolly stroked in the winning penalty, spotted and awarded via a VAR check […]
Sports

Mikel vital to Stoke City promotion push – coach

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Stoke City boss Michael O’Neil says John Mikel Obi has several lucrative offers elsewhere before signing for them. Speaking on how crucial the former Chelsea will be for the club for the club’s quest for premier league football next season, O’Neil said Mikel’s commitment unquestionable. Mikel has been involved in all Stoke City […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica