CAF Confed Cup: Rivers Utd tackle Diables in Brazzaville

Nigeria surviving club on the continent, Rivers United, will on Sunday (today) take on CSMD Diables Noirs of Congo in their first match of the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup. The Nigeria Professional Football League winner will be looking forward to starting the group stage on a winning note as they look forward to qualifying from the group.

The player and officials of the team left the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos via ASKY Airline at around 10:25am on Friday as they have since settled down ahead of the encounter with the team getting the feel of the Stade Alphonse Massamba-Debat, Brazzaville pitch, the venue for the game. Rivers United are looking to make history by becoming the first Nigerian club to win the CAF Confederations Cup title. Enugu Rangers, Heartland and the defunct Julius Berger all came close in the past making it to the final but fell at the last hurdle.

The Pride of Rivers have started the 2022/23 Nigeria Premier Football League season on a good note with just one defeat from six games. Stanley Eguma’s side also have an experienced squad full of quality players, who can hold their own against any opposition. Congo Democratic Republic’s DC Motema Pembe and ASEC Mimosa of Cote d’Ivoire are the two other teams in their group.

