Sports

CAF Confed Cup: Ticket still in our hands –Enyimba Media Officer

Posted on Author Kelechi Igwe Comment(0)

The People’s Elephant Enyimba FC will scramble for the qualification to the Confederation Cup knockout stage on Wednesday April 28 as Group A remains open for all the 4 teams to qualify on final group stage day.

 

Shortly after the team arrived Lagos on Friday after their 1-0 defeat to Al-Ahli Benghazi of Libya on Thursday, the team media officer Zazi Bariza, speaking to Brila FM outlined Enyimba’s prospects on qualifying for the knockout rounds.

 

“The good thing despite the lost in Libya is that we have our qualification chances still in our hands, all we need to do is to win by a certain goal margin against Orland Pirates on Wednesday and we’re through, we still have our hopes in our hands, the tie breaker for qualification is head to head, we lost 2-1 to Pirate in South Africa, all we need is to beat Pirate by alone goal or 2 to ensure that we have a better head to head, because if we do that we all have 9 points, so it goes down to a head to head between both sides this is all we need to do, our hopes still very much in our hands”.

 

As it stands Orlando Pirates of South Africa tops the group’s table with 9 points from 5 games, Al-Ahli occupy the 2nd spot with 7 points, Enyimba are 3rd with 6 points from 2 home games and ES Setif at the bottom with 5 points from 5 games.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Aubameyang rejects two bids to sign new Arsenal deal

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reportedly knocked back offers from two other clubs before verbally agreeing to sign a new contract with Arsenal.   The Gabon international is expected to put an end to speculation over his future by penning fresh terms at the Emirates Stadium this week.   According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, an agreement is […]
Sports

La Liga trains women football coaches in Nigeria in collaboration with NWFL 

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  In its continued commitment to women’s football, LaLiga provided two Master class sessions for coaches of the Nigerian Women Football League.   La Liga has further strengthened relations between both institutions with these online classes, within the existing MoU with the highest competition in the African country, the NWFL.   These sessions consist of some […]
Sports

Deschamps keeps mum over Raiola’s Pogba comments

Posted on Author Reporter

  France boss, Didier Deschamps, would not be drawn into talking about comments made by Mino Raiola, the agent of Paul Pogba. The French midfielder has been in and out of the team at Manchester United this season. He scored an impressive goal as they won 3-1 against West Ham United at the weekend. On […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica