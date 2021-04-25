CAF Confed Cup: Ticket still in our hands –Enyimba Media Officer

The People’s Elephant Enyimba FC will scramble for the qualification to the Confederation Cup knockout stage on Wednesday April 28 as Group A remains open for all the 4 teams to qualify on final group stage day.

Shortly after the team arrived Lagos on Friday after their 1-0 defeat to Al-Ahli Benghazi of Libya on Thursday, the team media officer Zazi Bariza, speaking to Brila FM outlined Enyimba’s prospects on qualifying for the knockout rounds.

“The good thing despite the lost in Libya is that we have our qualification chances still in our hands, all we need to do is to win by a certain goal margin against Orland Pirates on Wednesday and we’re through, we still have our hopes in our hands, the tie breaker for qualification is head to head, we lost 2-1 to Pirate in South Africa, all we need is to beat Pirate by alone goal or 2 to ensure that we have a better head to head, because if we do that we all have 9 points, so it goes down to a head to head between both sides this is all we need to do, our hopes still very much in our hands”.

As it stands Orlando Pirates of South Africa tops the group’s table with 9 points from 5 games, Al-Ahli occupy the 2nd spot with 7 points, Enyimba are 3rd with 6 points from 2 home games and ES Setif at the bottom with 5 points from 5 games.

