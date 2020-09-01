CAF Confederation Cup: Pillars’ coach wants Bauchi

Kano Pillars coach, Ibrahim Musa, has picked the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi over Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna for their home games in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Musa said he prefers Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium Bauchi over Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna because the former’s artificial turf is more likely to bring out the “best of Pillars” Pillars will play in the competition next season after they were put forward as one of Nigeria’s two representatives after the 2019-20 Nigeria Professional Football League season ended prematurely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sani Abacha Stadium will not be able to host matches because it has been tempo- rarily being used as a Covid-19 isolation centre.

