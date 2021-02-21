CAF Confederation Cup: Port Harcourt agog as Rivers Utd take on Enyimba

It is going to be a battle to finish between two of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) heavyweights, Rivers United and Enyimba as the two sides face off in the second leg of the CAF Confederation League final playoff this weekend.

Two-time CAF Champions League winner, Enyimba won the first leg 1-0 a weekend ago in Aba and will be hoping to get the needed result to qualify for the group stages of the competition, while Rivers United on the other hand will be looking forward to a win in Port Harcourt.

Former Enyimba goalkeeper and current Rivers United first choice, Theophilus Afelokhai, has stated that he is sure of the chances of his new team securing group stage qualification at the expense of his former club ahead of Sunday’s game.

“We have played the first leg and we saw everything that we need to see and thank God that it’s not more than that 1-0,” he said.

“We have a big chance to qualify to the group stage and by God grace coming up Sunday we will qualify by God grace, I don’t know how the goals will come whether it’s 2-0 or 3-0 or 4-1 all I know is we will qualify on Sunday.” Meanwhile, there has been controversy ahead of the game after eight-time NPFL champions, Enyimba, petition to CAF ahead of the game.

Enyimba have petitioned CAF alleging that fellow Nigerian club Rivers United plan to disrupt Sunday’s playoff second leg in Port Harcourt by using thugs at the match venue. However, Rivers Football Association has kicked against the allegation by a fellow Nigerian club. Rivers FA Chairman Chris Green described the allegations as “blackmail against Nigeria football”.

“To me, it’s uncalled for and it’s regrettable because I didn’t expect that Felix Ayansi Agwu, an Executive Member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will write against a fellow Nigerian team. It is sad commentary of our game and he has actually done a disservice to Nigerian football,” he said.

“As the Chairman of the Rivers State Football Association, it is my responsibility to ensure that the game goes hitch free.

And that is what I am going to ensure. I represent the Nigeria Football Federation and I represent CAF in that match. And so it’s going to be a level playing ground for everybody to come and play.

“And at the same time, I am disappointed that a man in the in the status of Felix Ayansi Agwu and with his years of experience in football will cry wolf where there is none. “He cannot make a veil statement without anything supporting his claim of that kind of thing and it’s so unfortunate and it’s also equally sad that he will reduce our football to this level.”

