CAF Confederation Cup: Pyramids maintain perfect start, huge win for Pirates

Matchday three in the CAF Confederation Cup group stages saw Pyramids maintain their 100 per cent record, while Orlando Pirates put six past Royal Leopards.

Sunday’s action kicked off with TP Mazembe clinching a narrow 1-0 win over Coton Sport at Stade TP Mazembe. Glody Likonza’s 86th-minute goal settled matters in DR Congo as the Ravens moved into pole position in Group C on four points, four more than the Cottoners in fourth place.

AS Otoho boosted their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages after edging Al Masry 1-0 at Stade des Martyrs courtesy of Roland Okouri’s 87th-minute winner. The Congolese outfit remain third in Group C, although they are tied with the Green Eagles on four points.

Second-half goals from Wilfried Gbeuli (63′) and Victorien Adebayor (90′) handed USGN a 2-0 victory against ASEC Mimosas at Stade General Seyni Kountche. The team from Niger picked up their first win in Group D to climb into second spot on four points, one ahead of the Mimosas, who are fourth.

Pyramids made it three wins from three in Group A as Ali Gabr’s 90th-minute goal saw them beat CS Sfaxien 1-0 at the 30 June Stadium. The Egyptian club top the group on nine points, while Juventus El Arab remain in third place on three points.

Al Ittihad and JS Saoura could not be separated after their clash at the Benina Martyrs Stadium finished 1-1. Mohamed Ouis (30′) cancelled out Mohammad Zubya’s 22nd-minute opener for Al Ameed, who dropped to second in Group B on four points, tied with the Eagles in third spot.

RS Berkane climbed to the Group D summit with a 2-0 victory over Simba at Stade Municipal de Berkane, thanks to first-half goals from Adama Ba (32′) and Charki El Bahri (41′). The Orange Boys lead the way on six points, two ahead of third-placed Simba.

Al Ahli Tripoli remain on course to advance from Group A after second-half goals from Ahmed El Trbi (79′) and Mohammed Mounir (85′) secured a 2-0 win over Zanaco at the Benina Martyrs Stadium. The Libyan side trail leaders Pyramids by three points in second position, with the Bankers propping up the group after failing to pick up a single point.

The best was left for last as Orlando Pirates battled back from two early goals down to give Royal Leopards a 6-2 spanking at the Mbombela Stadium. Ingwe Mabalabala found themselves 2-0 up in the opening stages when Mzwandile Mabelesa (5′) and Thabiso Mokenkoane (7′) struck within the space of two minutes.

However, an own-goal from Junior Magagula on 20 minutes handed the Buccaneers a lifeline before a onslaught from Bandile Shandu (37′), Kwame Peprah (45+1′), Happy Jele (57′), Kabelo Dlamini (60′) and Terrence Dzvukamanja (80′) secured the comeback win, which took the Soweto giants to six points at the head of group B. Leopards remain pointless in fourth spot.

Sunday’s results:

TP Mazembe 1-0 Coton Sport

AS Otoho 1-0 Al Masry

USGN 2-0 ASEC Mimosas

Pyramids 1-0 CS Sfaxien

Al Ittihad 1-1 JS Saoura

RS Berkane 2-0 Simba

Al Ahli Tripoli 2-0 Zanaco

Royal Leopards 2-6 Orlando Pirates

*Courtesy: Backpage TXT

