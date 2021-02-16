Sports

CAF Confederation Cup: Rivers Utd, Enyimba in war of words

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Afelokhai: No hiding place for People’s Elephant in PH

Omaka: We’ll win again to progress

 

It has been war of words after Sunday’s first leg of the final playoff of the CAF Confederation Cup game between two-time CAF Champions League winners, Enyimba and another top team in the Nigeria Professional Football League, Rivers United, which ended 1-0 in Enyimba’s favour at the Aba Township Stadium at the weekend.

 

Cyril Olisemah scored the only goal of the game in the 59th minute and despite playing the closing minutes of the game with a man down after their main striker, Tosin Omoyele, was given a red card; the Fatai Osho-led team was able to get the desired win. Rivers United’s first choice goalkeeper and a former Enyimba player, Theophilus Afelokhai, said that Enyimba would not escape defeat in Port Harcourt this weekend.

 

“Our intention was to go to Aba and win or play a draw,” he said. “We lost the game by just a solitary goal, now Enyimba have done their own, we are going back home to get our own win good enough to progress to the group stage.

 

“They will not escape defeat in Port Harcourt, we are looking at getting a 2-0 or 3-0 win. “I was happy going back to Aba because they are like my family but I have  to be professional in all I do, so we are all looking forward to the second leg.”

 

On the disappointment of losing the N20m promised the team by the state government for a win, the Super Eagles goalkeeper said the players were not thinking about the money but were disappointed with the result.

 

On the other hand, Enyimba midfielder, Anthony Omaka, said the eight-time NPFL winners would be looking forward to a good result away from home to help them qualify for the group stage of the competition.

 

He added that they were going to miss the form of striker Tosin Omoyele, who got a red card in the game although there are able replacements in the team. Omaka said: “Enyimba of now, we don’t believe in home or away as we have won all our away games in recent matches.

 

We are going to Port Harcourt to win. The second leg is scheduled for the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium on Sunday February 21 with the winner progressing to the group stage.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Sanchez finally joins Inter on three-year deal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has left the club on a free transfer to join Inter Milan on a three-year deal. Sanchez, who has been on loan at Inter since August 2019, will receive a small pay-off from United after agreeing to waive the final two years of his £560k-per-week contract. Sanchez’s departure brings […]
Sports

Calvert-Lewin hits brace in Everton’s win

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Dominic Calvert-Lewin continued his excellent scoring form with two goals as Everton returned to winning ways in an absorbing encounter with Fulham.   Richarlison made an immediate impact on his return from a three-match suspension by providing the cross for Calvert-Lewin to bundle in after just 42 seconds.   In a dramatic game, Bobby Decordova-Reid […]
Sports

Oshoala blasts CAF over cancellation of 2020 awards

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Africa Women Footballer of The Year, Asisat Oshoala, has faulted the decision of the Confederation of Africa Football to cancel the 2020 edition of the annual CAF Awards. CAF in a visual meeting last week rolled out some decisions all member federations will follow in the post COVID-19 era. THE apex Africa football body hinged […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica