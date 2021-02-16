CAF Confederation Cup: Rivers Utd, Enyimba in war of words

Afelokhai: No hiding place for People’s Elephant in PH

Omaka: We’ll win again to progress

It has been war of words after Sunday’s first leg of the final playoff of the CAF Confederation Cup game between two-time CAF Champions League winners, Enyimba and another top team in the Nigeria Professional Football League, Rivers United, which ended 1-0 in Enyimba’s favour at the Aba Township Stadium at the weekend.

Cyril Olisemah scored the only goal of the game in the 59th minute and despite playing the closing minutes of the game with a man down after their main striker, Tosin Omoyele, was given a red card; the Fatai Osho-led team was able to get the desired win. Rivers United’s first choice goalkeeper and a former Enyimba player, Theophilus Afelokhai, said that Enyimba would not escape defeat in Port Harcourt this weekend.

“Our intention was to go to Aba and win or play a draw,” he said. “We lost the game by just a solitary goal, now Enyimba have done their own, we are going back home to get our own win good enough to progress to the group stage.

“They will not escape defeat in Port Harcourt, we are looking at getting a 2-0 or 3-0 win. “I was happy going back to Aba because they are like my family but I have to be professional in all I do, so we are all looking forward to the second leg.”

On the disappointment of losing the N20m promised the team by the state government for a win, the Super Eagles goalkeeper said the players were not thinking about the money but were disappointed with the result.

On the other hand, Enyimba midfielder, Anthony Omaka, said the eight-time NPFL winners would be looking forward to a good result away from home to help them qualify for the group stage of the competition.

He added that they were going to miss the form of striker Tosin Omoyele, who got a red card in the game although there are able replacements in the team. Omaka said: “Enyimba of now, we don’t believe in home or away as we have won all our away games in recent matches.

We are going to Port Harcourt to win. The second leg is scheduled for the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium on Sunday February 21 with the winner progressing to the group stage.

Like this: Like Loading...