Sports

CAF: COVID-hit teams must play with just 11 players and no keeper

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Countries suffering COVID outbreaks will have to play their Africa Cup of Nations matches even if they have only 11 players available. New guidelines from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) state matches will still go ahead even if none of the 11 players is a goalkeeper. Any nation unable to fulfil a fixture will forfeit the game 2-0. The guidance has been issued after several nations reported COVID-19 cases before the tournament starts on Sunday. CAF said that in “exceptional cases” the tournament’s organising committee “will take the appropriate decision”. On Friday Egypt delayed their departure for the tournament, which is taking place in Cameroon, and were forced to cancel training after coronavirus cases were reported in their camp. The Pharaohs, who have won the competition a record seven times, eventually flew to Cameroon on Saturday. Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was among two players to test positive in the Gabon squad on Thursday. Guinea were forced to leave behind defender Mikael Dyrestam, midfielder Morlaye Sylla and striker Seydouba Soumah at their training base in Rwanda. Cape Verde and debutants Gambia were hit by several positive tests last week, while Tunisia have also reported cases from their pretournament camp

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Sanusi hopeful of a better 2021 for Nigerian Football

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation Dr. Mohammed Sanusi has stated that he is hopeful of a better 2021 for Nigerian Football as everyone get set to usher in a new year following the Covid-19 pandemic that plagued the most part of the year 2020 with it attendant effects on the economy and all […]
Sports

Lagos plans to engage 56,000 youths daily in sports – LSSC DG

Posted on Author AJIBADE OLUSESAN

The Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafaar, told AJIBADE OLUSESAN that Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu is using sports to combat crime and other social vices in the state. Lagos hosted Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament, what was the significance of bringing such international competition to the state? We know for a fact that the […]
Sports

Classy PSG reach first Champions League final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Paris St-Germain are through to their first Champions League final courtesy of a deserved victory over RB Leipzig in an entertaining semi-final in Lisbon. One of Europe’s biggest spenders, but also one of the continent’s most high-profile underachievers on the grandest stage, PSG finally seized their opportunity courtesy of goals from Marquinhos, Angel di […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica