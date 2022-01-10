CAF: COVID-hit teams must play with just 11 players and no keeper

Countries suffering COVID outbreaks will have to play their Africa Cup of Nations matches even if they have only 11 players available. New guidelines from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) state matches will still go ahead even if none of the 11 players is a goalkeeper. Any nation unable to fulfil a fixture will forfeit the game 2-0. The guidance has been issued after several nations reported COVID-19 cases before the tournament starts on Sunday. CAF said that in “exceptional cases” the tournament’s organising committee “will take the appropriate decision”. On Friday Egypt delayed their departure for the tournament, which is taking place in Cameroon, and were forced to cancel training after coronavirus cases were reported in their camp. The Pharaohs, who have won the competition a record seven times, eventually flew to Cameroon on Saturday. Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was among two players to test positive in the Gabon squad on Thursday. Guinea were forced to leave behind defender Mikael Dyrestam, midfielder Morlaye Sylla and striker Seydouba Soumah at their training base in Rwanda. Cape Verde and debutants Gambia were hit by several positive tests last week, while Tunisia have also reported cases from their pretournament camp
Related Articles
Sanusi hopeful of a better 2021 for Nigerian Football
The secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation Dr. Mohammed Sanusi has stated that he is hopeful of a better 2021 for Nigerian Football as everyone get set to usher in a new year following the Covid-19 pandemic that plagued the most part of the year 2020 with it attendant effects on the economy and all […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lagos plans to engage 56,000 youths daily in sports – LSSC DG
The Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafaar, told AJIBADE OLUSESAN that Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu is using sports to combat crime and other social vices in the state. Lagos hosted Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament, what was the significance of bringing such international competition to the state? We know for a fact that the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Classy PSG reach first Champions League final
Paris St-Germain are through to their first Champions League final courtesy of a deserved victory over RB Leipzig in an entertaining semi-final in Lisbon. One of Europe’s biggest spenders, but also one of the continent’s most high-profile underachievers on the grandest stage, PSG finally seized their opportunity courtesy of goals from Marquinhos, Angel di […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)