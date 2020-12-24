Sports

CAF Cup: Enyimba crash in Sudan, Rivers shine in SA

Posted on Author Segun Johnson Abuja Comment(0)

Nigeria’s hopeful in the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League, Enyimba International Football Club were defeated yesterday 3-0 by Sudanese giants, Al-Merreikh in the first leg of the qualifying round in Omdurman, Sudan. The two times African Champions fell behind to a seventh-minute strike from Saifeldin Maki Tery.

 

The People’s Elephant had good spells after falling behind but could not convert their possession to goals. Captain, Farouk Mohammed was booked in the 34th minute for a hard tackle. In the 44th minute, Saifeldin Maki Tery scored his second goal of the game to give Al-Merreikh a 2-0 lead.

 

After the interval, Adebayo Abiodun replaced Nabil Yarou, while Tosin Omoyele took the place of Samson Obi. Orok Gabriel also replaced Anayo Iwuala in the 83rd minute but these changes could not stop Enyimba from conceding the third goal in the 89th minute courtesy Saifeldin Maki Tery’s third goal of the game.

 

Enyimba now face a daunting task in the return leg next year (2021) and will need to score four goals in Aba to progress into the group stage of the money spinning competition.

 

Meanwhile, Rivers United secured a heartwarming result in South Africa as they defeated host Bloemfontein Celtic 2-0 in the CAF Confederation Cup. Two second half goals secured the win as they look forward to the second leg in Port Harcourt next year January.

Our Correspondent
