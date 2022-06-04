Sports

CAF Cup final: Bassey lauds Gov. Udom on a successful hosting

Three weeks after the successful hosting of the CAF ConfederationCup Final by Akwa Ibom State, the General Coordinator of the Local Organizing Committee Elder Paul Bassey has lauded Governor Emmanuel Udom for a “near-flawless” hosting. Speaking in Ilorin in an interactive session with Sports Journalists, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Udom on Sports said for him the most challenging part of the assignment was the security and safety of the various visitors that trooped into Nigeria for the continental final.

Two days before the final, we witnessed the arrival of the 7 man-VAR group from Switzerland and I said to myself “…God, have mercy. After that came the CAF team, most of them “whites,” the Moroccan delegation, the CAF guests and VIPs. That they all came in and left safely without any incident whatsoever, makes me salute Governor Emmanuel for superintending over one of the safest, if not the safest State in Nigeria.

“In the course of taking a hosting decision, security concerns were raised, yet the Amaju Pinnick led NFF convinced CAF that Akwa Ibom was safe, peaceful and hospitable and this was manifested to the letter through a robust security architecture that left nothing to chance. Even spectators that turned out in great number, going back home by midnight had nothing to fear.” Elder Bassey also gave kudos to the Chairman of the LOC, and Commissioner for Youth and Sports Sir Monday Ebong Uko who oversaw an action plan that made Akwa Ibom, nay Nigeria proud as a successful host of the continental showpiece.

 

