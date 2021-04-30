CAF Cup quarter- finals Kalu congratulates Enyimba

Pillar of Sports in Africa and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated Nigerians on the victory of Enyimba Football Club (FC) of Nigeria against Orlando Pirates of South Africa in the final Group A match in the confederation of Africa Football (CAF) tournament. Kalu commended the players and officials of the football club for their skills. Recall, during Kalu’s stint as Governor of Abia state, Enyimba FC was repositioned, with the team clinching the CAF cup back to back in 2003 and 2004. The Senate Chief Whip, who is also a soccer enthusiast, stressed that football brings people together and ultimately promotes peace and unity. In his goodwill message, Kalu called on stakeholders in the sports industry in Nigeria to focus on grassroots sports development in order to discover talented players in their prime. He said, “I felicitate with Enyimba FC on their well deserved victory against Orlando Pirates in the CAF tournament. “The players demonstrated their capability. “The victory of the team is well deserved and encouraging”. Kalu advocated private sector participation in sports development, adding that sports should not be seen as a leisure activity but business
Related Articles
EPL: Everton win at Anfield for first time since 1999
*Draws for Saints, Chelsea, Burnley and Baggies Everton secured a first Premier League win at Anfield in 22 years as goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson dealt a blow to Liverpool’s top-four hopes. Richarlison opened the scoring in the third minute when he was played in on goal by James Rodriguez – the Brazilian driving […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Messi returns to training as La Liga kicks off
Barcelona’s all-time top scorer Lionel Messi has returned to training following his failed attempt to force a move away from the club. Messi, 33, submitted a transfer request on 25 August but said last Friday he would stay because it is “impossible” for any team to pay his release clause. It is the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
National Principals Cup: Zonal winners emerge as finals draw near
The Zonal champions of the National Principals Cup have emerged from respective zones as the national finals slated for Abuja draw near. The Ministry of Youth and Sports and the marketers of the event, Hideaplus are putting finish touches to the arrangements to make the final slated for March 27th to 30th a memorable one […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)