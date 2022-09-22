CAF Cup: We are not scared of Berkane – Kwara coach

Kwara United head coach, Audu Mohammed, has said any team can be beaten as long as they are coming out to play football. Mohammed, saw his team triumph against AS Douanes of Niger in the first qualifying round of the CAF Confederation Cup with their reward a clash with the defending champion of the competition, RSB Berkane of Morocco in the final qualifying round before the group stages.

The coach agreed that they are meeting a formidable opponent, but a beatable one as it will be a game of 11 players against another 11 players. “They are a good side, as defending champion we will do our best to win because that’s what the competition is all about. We are not afraid of them in any way,” he said.

“If we are in the same competition definitely, we must be prepared to meet any team at any time.” When asked about the reasons why Nigeria club sides have always find it difficult to achieve results against North Africa sides, the coach said the major problem has been lack of preparation something that the other countries doesn’t joke with. It would be recalled that a North African team, ASFAR of Morocco, eliminated the second CAF Confederation Cup team, Remo Stars, 2-1 on aggregate, despite the Nigeria side getting a 1-1 draw away in Morocco.

