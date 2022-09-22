Sports

CAF Cup: We are not scared of Berkane – Kwara coach

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Kwara United head coach, Audu Mohammed, has said any team can be beaten as long as they are coming out to play football. Mohammed, saw his team triumph against AS Douanes of Niger in the first qualifying round of the CAF Confederation Cup with their reward a clash with the defending champion of the competition, RSB Berkane of Morocco in the final qualifying round before the group stages.

The coach agreed that they are meeting a formidable opponent, but a beatable one as it will be a game of 11 players against another 11 players. “They are a good side, as defending champion we will do our best to win because that’s what the competition is all about. We are not afraid of them in any way,” he said.

“If we are in the same competition definitely, we must be prepared to meet any team at any time.” When asked about the reasons why Nigeria club sides have always find it difficult to achieve results against North Africa sides, the coach said the major problem has been lack of preparation something that the other countries doesn’t joke with. It would be recalled that a North African team, ASFAR of Morocco, eliminated the second CAF Confederation Cup team, Remo Stars, 2-1 on aggregate, despite the Nigeria side getting a 1-1 draw away in Morocco.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Klopp compares vaccine refusal to drink-driving

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp likened refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine to drink-driving, saying such people endanger others. Klopp said he took the vaccine to protect not just himself but “all the people around me”. The 54-year-old also said that 99% of his Liverpool players are vaccinated and that he did not have to […]
Sports

Ajayi on target as WBA defeat Wolves in EPL

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi, was on target in West Bromwich Albion’s away win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in one of the English Premier League games played Saturday.   Ajayi scored the equaliser after the home team had taken a 2-1 lead in the game with goals from Fabio Silva and Wily Boly in the first […]
Sports

Champions League: Man United drop Cavani ahead PSG

Posted on Author Our Reporters

New recruit, Edinson Cavani, will not feature against his former club, PSG as Manchester United left him behind along with under fire skipper, Harry Maguire. Cavani was initially anticipated as likely to make his debut with Manchester United in the Champions League clash with PSG in Paris. But the 33-year-old did not travel to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica