CAF CUP: Wike dangles N20m before Rivers United to beat Enyimba

Governor Nyesom Wike has told the players and officials of Rivers United Football Club to beat Enyimba in Aba in the first leg, 2nd Preliminary Round of the CAF Confederation Cup this Sunday and get N20m cash. The Rivers State Governor stated this at the Government House, Port Harcourt where he presented two brand new buses to Rivers United and Rivers Angels Football clubs, both owned by the state government. While Rivers United got a state-ofthe- art luxurious bus, fitted with numerous gadgets, Rivers Angels got a 30-seater coaster bus, for which, however, the governor has approved that the team also gets a luxurious bus like their male counterpart.

Governor Wike charged Rivers United to go ahead and win the CAF Confederation Cup and watch their lives changed through rewards, just as he also tasked Rivers Angels to qualify for CAF Women Champions League and watch their lives changed tremendously. He went further to motivate both teams by promising them N10m for every away victory in their quest to win all available laurels in the continent and local leagues, just as he donated a coaster bus to Rivers United Supporters’ Club and ambulances to the teams.

