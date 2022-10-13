Sports

CAF Cups: The journey just began for our teams –Akpokona

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Veteran coach, Lawrence Akpokona, has said the battle to qualify for the Group stage of the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup’s playoff just started for the country’s representatives on the continent. At the weekend, Rivers United, Plateau United and Kwara United, all secured a home win against their opponents in the second qualifying round of the competition. Nigeria Professional Football League champion, Rivers Utd defeated Champions League defending champions, Wydad Casablanca 2-1 while Plateau Utd beat Esperance with the same scoreline. In the Confederation Cup, Kwara Utd came from a goal down to beat defending champion, Berkane of Morocco 3-1. Speaking on a radio programme recently, the former Rangers of Enugu coach said although they all won at home, there are too many disadvantages with the goals conceded.

“I was very happy we all won, but it also makes it more serious. They all conceded goals at home. UEFA has cancelled away goal at home and we trying to emulate it but I say it doesn’t matter. If it’s a draw, it is a draw. There are too many disadvantages in away goals,” he said. “Then number two, I think the journey has just begun. It’s a good thing they all won but I think they should hang it wherever they are and they shouldn’t have the mindset that they won. They should know that they are going there for a fresh match and have the mentality of keeping a clean sheet.

“The coach has to build his team. It’s the way you mould your team in every match, if the team can play as a unit, and attack as a unit, everybody must be a defender, take every opportunity to attack, and defend aggressively. Protect your goalkeeper and post.

“Another thing is the weather, the cold is setting in, I don’t know if they can get a thicker jersey because most of the matches are likely to be played at the night. It’s not what they saw here, they will see packed stadiums that will make a lot of noise. “It has to do with prepa-rations. They will not be friendly to you. The players might be nice but the fans, immediately you step into the stadium, it is war. They will do everything to distract you and make you angry, weak. and I don’t want to talk about officiating now but I’m very sure they will be at the advantage. So, they should prepare for anything.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Napoli block Osimhen from moving to England

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Napoli of Italy striker, Victor Osimhen, is unlikely to join Newcastle United, Arsenal or Liverpool of England following a decision by his club’s top brass not to let him go.   Though Osimhen is widely being touted for a move to England, he is instead bound to stay on for much longer at the Italian […]
Sports

EPL: Clinical Aston Villa thrash abject Fulham

Posted on Author Reporter

  Aston Villa cruised to a comfortable Premier League win as they took advantage of another horrific defensive performance by Fulham. Villa are now unbeaten in eight games, including six wins, stretching back to last season, reports the BBC. Jack Grealish put them ahead with a shot on the bounce after John McGinn’s clipped ball […]
Sports

Klopp: ‘Other teams would get a penalty’ at Southampton

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp felt his side were denied a clear penalty in Monday’s Premier League defeat at Southampton and said other teams would have been awarded one. As the Reds searched for an equaliser in the second half, Georginio Wijnaldum had a shot blocked by the hand of Jack Stephens, while forward Sadio […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica