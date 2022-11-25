Sports

CAF Female CL: Gov Diri rewards Bayelsa Queens

Posted on

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has rewarded players of Bayelsa Queens Football Club for their spectacular performance at the 2022 Confederation of African Football Women’s Championship League (CAFWCL) in Rabat, Morocco. Announcing cash rewards on Wednesday inside the Executive Council Chambers in Government House, Yenagoa, Senator Diri said 21 of the first team playerswouldreceiveN1millioneachwhilethe 14 reserve players wouldget N500,000 each. The governor also rewarded the technical adviser with N1.1 million, assistant coaches N500,000 each, support staff N300,000 each and all the board members would get N1.5 million.

While directing that the monies be released to the team before the end of November, he also made a personal donation of $4000 to the team to fulfil his promise at the quarter-final stage of the competition. His words: “Your government has decided to reward you for your outstanding performance in the CAF women’s champions league.

All the 21 players in the first team that participated in the competition will get N1 million each. I direct that this monies be released between now and the end of November.” Congratulating Bayelsa Queens for being the first team to take Nigeria to the semi-finalof thecompetition, Diriassured that the medical bills of an injured player would be underwritten by the state. According to him, by their performance, theymadethestateandthecountry proud and justified the resources the state governmentcommittedtothecompetition.

“You have proven that Nigeria is indeed a football country and that we are not a push over when it comes to football in Africa and indeed the world. The image of the state is largely being imprinted in female football in Nigeria, West Africa and in Africa. You have made the state and country proud by bringing home the bronze medal.” Whileexpressing gratitudetoPremium TrustBankforsupporting theteamwitha donation of N50 million and provision of jerseys, thestate’shelmsmanurgedtheprivate sector to emulate the gesture towards supportingsportsdevelopmentinthestate. “I like to call on the private sector to come in to support sports development and in particular the game of football in the state just like Premium Trust Bank did by donating N50 million and jerseys to the team.”

 

Our Reporters

