CAF fines, suspends Egypt’s coach Queiroz

A source in CAF said on Friday that the disciplinary committee of the Football’s governing body in Africa suspended Egypt’s head coach Carlos Queiroz for two matches, as well as, fining him $10,000. Queiroz was sent off during Egypt’s semi-final match against Cameroon in the 2021 AFCON, in which the Pharaohs reached the final after winning 3-1 on penalties. “The decision came upon the referee reports and failure to comply with disciplinary decisions,” the source said. The Pharaohs are now gearing up for the final match against Senegal on Sunday, February 6. Queiroz suspension means that he will be ruled out from the final, in addition to the first leg of the World Cup qualifiers play-off against Senegal, set to take place in March.

