CAF fines, suspends Egypt’s coach Queiroz

A source in CAF said on Friday that the disciplinary committee of the Football’s governing body in Africa suspended Egypt’s head coach Carlos Queiroz for two matches, as well as, fining him $10,000. Queiroz was sent off during Egypt’s semi-final match against Cameroon in the 2021 AFCON, in which the Pharaohs reached the final after winning 3-1 on penalties. “The decision came upon the referee reports and failure to comply with disciplinary decisions,” the source said. The Pharaohs are now gearing up for the final match against Senegal on Sunday, February 6. Queiroz suspension means that he will be ruled out from the final, in addition to the first leg of the World Cup qualifiers play-off against Senegal, set to take place in March.

 

Minister of Sports bags Democracy Heroes award

Another honour has come the way of the Honourable Minister of Youth and sports Development, Sunday Dare, as he has been recognised as the Most Outstanding Minister of the President Mohammadu Buhari – led administration. The Minister was honoured for bringing innovation, changes and dynamism to the Ministry of Youth and Sports despite lean resources. […]
Serena Williams withdraws from French Open

  Three-time champion Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open because of an Achilles injury. The 39-year-old had been scheduled to play her second-round match against Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova on Wednesday. The American has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and was aiming to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24, reports the BBC. […]
Minister to athletes: No national trials no Olympics

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has affirmed that Nigeria can only assemble the best athletes in an open national trial where everyone will be given equal opportunity to qualify for the Olympics.   The minister made this known in Abuja Friday while addressing journalists. He said: “Don’t forget that we […]

