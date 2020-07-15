Sports

CAF gives August 31 deadline for FAs to submit Inter-Club teams

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Confederation of African Football has given an August 31 deadline for its federations to submit their representatives for the inter-club competitions – the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup.

 

According to information obtained from CAF website, the decision was in line with CAF’s decision to start both competitions in October. So far, only 27 African nations have known their representatives.

90 per cent of the representatives so far have been obtained from national championships that were abandoned following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in Africa in the month of Mar

ch.

 

This request from CAF mandates countries still planning to persuade the continuation of their national championships before the above-mentioned deadline.

 

Meanwhile, as at the last count, Tunisia, Egypt and Morocco make up a number of countries still on a mission to conclude the current campaign on the pitch, though they may not have sufficient time to conclude the competitions.

 

The CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup current season have been suspended in the semifinal stage since the outbreak of the pandemic in March with six games left.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

