CAF lifts ban on journalists for Nigeria, S/Leone clash

After much consideration, the Confederation of Africa Football has decided to lift ban on journalists willing to cover the 2021 Africa Cup Of Nations AFCON qualifiers which started yesterday across the continent.

After few months of suspensions due to outbreak of Coronavirus, the qualifiers for the Cup Of Nations resumes across the continent with Match Day 4 and 5. Africa soccer governing body few days back directed that all the matches should be played behind closed doors and no journalists should be allowed into the match venue.

But on Tuesday, the body reversed its decisions by allowing some countries like, Tanzania, Burundi, Mauritania and others who have been able to contain the virus open gate for fans. CAF on Tuesday evening provided answers to frequently asked questions. Of particular note is the mind-boggling poser “Are spectators allowed to attend the matches?”

Like this: Like Loading...