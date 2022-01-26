CAF moves q’final game away from Olembe Stadium after stampede

The Confederation of African Football has moved the quarter final game of the Africa Cup of Nations currently ongoing in Cameroon scheduled for Sunday at the Olembe Stadium, Yaounde, after a stampede that claimed the lives of eight people with 38 injured as fans struggled to get access to a match between hosts Cameroon and Comoros.

It was also agreed that all the remaining matches would remember the victims with a minute’s silence. It was revealed that two children, aged six and 14, were among the victims of the stampede with a pregnant woman also involved.

CAF president, Patrice Motsepe, visited injured supporters in hospital and the scene outside the Olembe Stadium on Tuesday, and later said he was “sad and hurt” by the incident.

Some football stakeholders however called for the incident to be properly investigated. Osasu Obayiuwana, a lawyer cum journalist, said there has been situation surrounding the stadium before the start of the competition and there is need to investigate why games were allowed to be played at the centre.

“Before yesterday’s tragedy, CAF had written the Cameroonian Minister of Sport, in November, about their grave concerns about the lack of a proper perimeter fence at the stadium,” he said.

“CAF warned the Cameroonian government to put it in order by the end of November and made it clear that they would stop the stadium from staging the opening game of the AFCON and other games until their concerns had been addressed.

