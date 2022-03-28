Sports

CAF okays 60,000 fans for Eagles must-win rematch against Ghana

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Officials have disclosed that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have now approved a request by Nigeria to allow spectators fill the 60,000-capacity MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja for tomorrow’s must-win World Cup playoff against Ghana.

 

CAF had originally allowed for 30,000 spectators for the second leg clash between the two West African rivals. It is now left to be seen whether the local authorities can get a full house for the game after the match ticketing rights was awarded to African Independent Relevision (AIT).

 

Ghana also got approval from CAF to fill up the 40,000-capacity Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi for the first clash, which ended 0-0 Friday night.

 

The overall winners of the playoffs will march on to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Rohr picks Musa, Ekong, 22 others for Cameroon duel in Vienna

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Coach Gernot Rohr has selected captain Ahmed Musa, deputy captain William Ekong and home boys John Noble and Anayo Iwuala among the 24 Super Eagles who will do battle with five-time African champions Cameroon in a prestige friendly in Austria on Friday next week. The list also has goalkeepers Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho, defenders […]
Sports

Sanusi hopeful of a better 2021 for Nigerian Football

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation Dr. Mohammed Sanusi has stated that he is hopeful of a better 2021 for Nigerian Football as everyone get set to usher in a new year following the Covid-19 pandemic that plagued the most part of the year 2020 with it attendant effects on the economy and all […]
Sports

FIFA bans CAF President, Ahmad, for five years

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Ahmad has been banned for five years by the world football ruling body, FIFA, for breaching various codes of ethics.   The 60-year-old, a vice-president of world governing body FIFA, has been found to have breached codes relating to duty of loyalty, offering and accepting gifts, abuse of position […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica