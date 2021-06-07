CAF postpones AFCON draw

The Confederation of African Football has announced the postponement of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations draw due to ‘logistical relations related to the coronavirus’.

Following the conclusion of the qualification round in March with 24 countries confirmed for next year’s tournament in Cameroon, the group stage draw was first planned for June 25 in the host country.

However, qualified teams will now have to wait for a new date to know their fate in the competition after the Cameroon Local Organising Committee accepted CAF’s request for rescheduling.

“At the request of CAF, the Cameroon Local Organizing Committee (LOC) has agreed to postpone the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 final draw for logistical reasons related to the Covid- 19 pandemic,” the statement read on Caf ’s website.

“The draw was initially scheduled for 25 June 2021 and a new date will be announced in due course.

