Sports

CAF postpones AFCON draw

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Confederation of African Football has announced the postponement of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations draw due to ‘logistical relations related to the coronavirus’.

 

Following the conclusion of the qualification round in March with 24 countries confirmed for next year’s tournament in Cameroon, the group stage draw was first planned for June 25 in the host country.

 

However, qualified teams will now have to wait for a new date to know their fate in the competition after the Cameroon Local Organising Committee accepted CAF’s request for rescheduling.

 

“At the request of CAF, the Cameroon Local Organizing Committee (LOC) has agreed to postpone the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 final draw for logistical reasons related to the Covid- 19 pandemic,” the statement read on Caf ’s website.

 

“The draw was initially scheduled for 25 June 2021 and a new date will be announced in due course.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

AFCON 2021: Rohr lists Musa, Ekong, 22 others for Squirrels, Crocodiles

Posted on Author Reporter

Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has included Captain Ahmed Musa, deputy captain William Ekong, goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and forward Victor Osimhen in a 24-man list for this month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying battles with Benin Republic and Lesotho. Nigeria, top of the Group E log with eight points (one ahead of […]
Sports

UFC: ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman suspended for six months

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kamaru Usman has been handed a massive 180-day medical suspension after breaking his nose against Jorge Masvidal. The Nigerian Nightmare, 33, suffered a broken nose as he retained his UFC welterweight title last weekend. He will also be forced to avoid any contact for at least three weeks while the nose heals. Meanwhile, Masvidal, 35, will […]
Sports

Pinnick: NFF set to support league clubs for next season’s campaign

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will provide support for clubs in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Nigeria National League (NNL), Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) and the Nigeria Nationwide League (NNL) for next season’s football campaign, as a result of challenges that have arisen from the COVID-19 pandemic, says the Federation’s President, Amaju Pinnick. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica