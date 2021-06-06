Sports

CAF postpones Afcon final draw

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on CAF postpones Afcon final draw

 

The draw for the final competition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon has been postponed.
The draw was initially scheduled for June 25, 2021 but now a new date will be announced in due course.
According to CAF, the postponement was at its request and the Cameroon Local Organising Committee (LOC) has agreed. The postponement is caused by logistical reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Federations elections get September date

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…as Minister inaugurates Caretaker Committees Tuesday   The Minister of Youth and sports Development Mr Sunday Dare will on Tuesday May 4th inaugurate the Caretaker Committees of the 30 Sports Federations. The event which will be done virtually and physically will originate from the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.   While some members will be […]
Sports

Atletico, Real, Barca split by two points in La Liga after leaders lose to Bilbao

Posted on Author Reporter

  Inigo Martinez’s late header threw La Liga’s title race even further open as leaders Atletico Madrid lost at Athletic Bilbao. Alex Berenguer scored early for the hosts but Stefan Savic looked to have rescued a point until Martinez struck, reports the BBC. Atletico remain two points above both Real Madrid and Barcelona, with Sevilla […]
Sports

Govt abandons plan for fans to return to sports’ events

Posted on Author Reporter

  Plans for fans to return to watch live sport events in England from October 1 will not go ahead, says Cabinet Office Minister, Michael Gove. The plans were placed under review earlier this month after a rise in coronavirus cases, with pilot events restricted to 1,000 people, reports the BBC. The UK’s Covid-19 alert […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica