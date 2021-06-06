CAF postpones Afcon final draw

The draw for the final competition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon has been postponed.

The draw was initially scheduled for June 25, 2021 but now a new date will be announced in due course.

According to CAF, the postponement was at its request and the Cameroon Local Organising Committee (LOC) has agreed. The postponement is caused by logistical reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like this: Like Loading...