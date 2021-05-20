CAF postpones AWCON qualifiers to October

…as Falcons set for US tourney

The Confederation of Africa Football has announced the postponement of the Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers till October. The CAF Organising Com-mittee of Women Football decided to postpone the qualifiers of the women AWCON tagged Morocco 2022, in line with the postponement of the men World Cup qualifiers. “The reasons of the postponement were based on the actual conditions of certain stadiums in Africa and the restrictions related to COVID- 19,” Deputy General Secretary Anthony Baffoe wrote to all member associations. “The 1st round will now take place in the FIFA window of October 18 to 26, 2021 and the second round will take place in the FIFA window of February 14 to 23, 2022.”

Earlier this year, CAF Emergency Committee, in consultation with FIFA, postponed the CAF qualifiers for the World Cup Qatar 2022 that were due to be played in June 2021. CAF cited COVID-19 challenges and the need to ensure the optimal playing conditions for all participating teams as the reasons for the postponement. The qualifiers will now take place in the existing windows of September, October and November 2021, and March 2022. Meanwhile, Super Falcons are now set to play in the WNT Summer Series in the United States next month following the postponement of the first round of qualifiers for the 2022 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nation.

Like this: Like Loading...