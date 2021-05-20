Sports

CAF postpones AWCON qualifiers to October

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

…as Falcons set for US tourney

The Confederation of Africa Football has announced the postponement of the Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers till October. The CAF Organising Com-mittee of Women Football decided to postpone the qualifiers of the women AWCON tagged Morocco 2022, in line with the postponement of the men World Cup qualifiers. “The reasons of the postponement were based on the actual conditions of certain stadiums in Africa and the restrictions related to COVID- 19,” Deputy General Secretary Anthony Baffoe wrote to all member associations. “The 1st round will now take place in the FIFA window of October 18 to 26, 2021 and the second round will take place in the FIFA window of February 14 to 23, 2022.”

Earlier this year, CAF Emergency Committee, in consultation with FIFA, postponed the CAF qualifiers for the World Cup Qatar 2022 that were due to be played in June 2021. CAF cited COVID-19 challenges and the need to ensure the optimal playing conditions for all participating teams as the reasons for the postponement. The qualifiers will now take place in the existing windows of September, October and November 2021, and March 2022. Meanwhile, Super Falcons are now set to play in the WNT Summer Series in the United States next month following the postponement of the first round of qualifiers for the 2022 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Man United lose ground at top with Arsenal draw

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

•Jesus earns City victory as Eze strike sinks Wolves   •West Brom, Fulham draw; Newcastle stun Everton     Manchester United dropped points for the third time in four Premier League games after a goalless stalemate with fast-improving Arsenal. Fred was denied by Bernd Leno’s fine save while Edinson Cavani went close in the closing […]
Sports

Rodgers: Iheanacho can shoot himself out of Vardy’s shadow

Posted on Author Reporter

  Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers believes Kelechi Iheanacho has the potential to replace Jamie Vardy as the Foxes’ main striker. Iheanacho, 23, has played second fiddle to Vardy since joining Leicester from Manchester City in 2017. The Nigeria international had to wait until December before making his first league appearance for Rodgers’ side this […]
Sports

EPL: Sterling, Foden star as Man City rain on Liverpool’s title parade

Posted on Author Reporter

*Sheffield United sweep Mourinho’s Spurs aside Manchester City, smarting from losing their title, unleashed their frustration on the side who took it from them and they must wonder how Jürgen Klopp’s side had arrived 23 points ahead of them. Pep Guardiola’s stance is that his side must prove itself each time it takes the field […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica