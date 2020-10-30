Sports

CAF postpones Champions League semi-final, final

The Confederation of African Football has confirmed the postponement of this year’s African Champions League final and the semi-final second leg between Egypt’s Zamalek and Raja Casablanca of Morocco. Raja’s trip to Cairo for Sunday’s contest against Zamalek was in doubt after an outbreak of Covid-19 at the club in the run-up to the fixture. CAF had already postponed the match from last weekend after eight Raja players tested positive for coronavirus.

That number rose to 14 following another round of testing. Raja were set to carry out more tests on Thursday and were scheduled to leave for Egypt on Friday. The final itself, which was set to take place in Egypt on Friday 6 November, has now also been moved after Egyptian authorities separately expressed concerns about the timing of both the semi-final and final because of parliamentary elections in Egypt.

