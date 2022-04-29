Sports

CAF postpones CHAN draw

The Confederation of African Football has postponed the draw for the African Nations Championship qualification indefinitely. The ceremony was initially billed for today. Nonetheless, the continent’s body has moved it to another date yet to be announced, without explaining the reasons for their decision.“The TotalEnergies Chan Algeria 2023 qualification draw initially scheduled for Friday, 29 April 2022 has been postponed,” Caf wrote in a statement published on their website. “Caf will communicate new dates in due course. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.” With Algeria 2023 scheduled to be held from 8 January – 31 January 2023, the teams expected to participate will be known later this year, and will have enough time to get ready for their opponents and to fine-tune their preparations. Chan 2023 was originally scheduled to be played from 10 July to 1 August 2022. Nonetheless, Caf rescheduled it to January 2023, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

