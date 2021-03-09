CAF Presidency: Ahmad’s CAS appeal fails as Motsepe reigns supremeSaleh

Sports

CAF Presidency: Ahmad's CAS appeal fails as Motsepe reigns supreme

The coast is clear for Africa’s ninth richest man, Patrice Motsepe, to be sworn in as the seventh substantive head of CAF since Abdelaziz Abdallah Salem, the Egyptian founding president in 1957.

It could be recalled that the three other presidential aspirants at the weekend stepped down, leaving the embattled Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar as the only possible challenger should he win his appeal against his ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

 

CAS on Monday morning dismissed most of the ground for appeal, as he remained ineligible to contest on Friday.

 

All Ahmad got for the spirited efforts and accelerated hearing was halving his sanction and seeing his fine reduced from just over $200,000 to a little over $50,000.

 

“The CAS Panel has partially upheld the appeal and has reduced the length of the suspension imposed on Mr Ahmad to two years, starting today, less the period of suspension already served between 19 November 2020 and 29 January 2021, and has also reduced the fine,” CAS said in a statement.

 

When originally banned by FIFA in November, the game’s governing body had cited Ahmad’s breach of ‘Duty of Loyalty’ – which was in connection to his role in the deal arranged between CAF and French gym company Tactical Steel for the latter to provide sportswear.

 

This was struck off by CAS who ‘cleared Mr Ahmad of any breach of the ‘Tactical Steel’ contracts’ owing to lack of evidence to show that the Malagasy, who took charge of Caf in 2017 and had been hoping to be on the ballot for Friday’s elections, had personally profited from the deal

