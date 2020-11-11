CAF Presidency: My time will come, says Pinnick

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has said that he pulled out of the race for the presidency of Confederation of Africa Football because it was not yet his time for the top job Pinnick on Tuesday was very spiritual as he quoted two verses in the Holy Bible to drive home his reasons for stepping down from contesting for the football polls billed to take place in Morocco on March 12.

“It is not yet my time. There is time for everything and I am very certain my time will come for the job,’ he said. He added that stepping down for South Africa’s Patrice Motsepe, who is the President of Mamelodi Sundowns was the right thing to do.

“There are many things you hear about CAF and FIFA now and I can assure that those things are happening for the good of the game. So many reforms will also take place to make the future of the game better,” he added. Pinnick emphasized that his intention to vie for a seat in FIFA council was in the interest of Nigeria and Africa.

“Nigeria is a big footballing nation and we need a strong voice at the top in the politics of the game and that is why I am going there. I am certain once I get the seat, Nigerians will always be there and we will be heard,” Pinnick said.

Like this: Like Loading...