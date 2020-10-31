Sports

…CAF President Ahmad also contracts virus

CAF president, Ahmad Ahmad, is the latest high profile sport administrator to have contracted the COVID- 19 virus. According to a release on Friday, Ahmad was said to have presented mild flu symptoms leading to him having the test with the result confirming the fear that he has the virus. “After his arrival in Cairo on Wednesday October 28, Mr. Ahmad Ahmad, President of CAF, presented mild flu symptoms, and submitted to the COVID-19 protocol,” the statement said.

“Today, the test results are positive. The President immediately self-isolated for at least the next 14 days at his hotel. “All those who have come in contact with Mr. Ahmad over the past seven days – especially during his trip to Morocco for the Confederation Cup – have been informed and requested to take the necessary measures.” The news came just a day after FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, was reported to have contracted the virus and has to go into a 10-day isolation.

