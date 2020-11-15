Sports

CAF President Ahmed steps aside over health reasons

CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad, has reportedly said to have temporarily relinquished his position and the control of the presidency citing health reasons.

 

The Madagascan was released from hospital few days ago after testing positive to COVID-19 and has asked the First Vice President, Omari Constant of Congo, to take charge until the end of November. BBC reports that doctors in the Cairo prescribed at least 20 days’ rest for Ahmad who is also one of the six FIFA Vice-Presidents.

 

“This unavailability temporarily makes it impossible to conduct the normal duties linked to a function which requires good health,” a CAF statement read.

 

“In this situation, the First Vice- President Omari Constant will take the interim lead of the CAF executive until November 30.” Ahmad was released from hospital on Wednesday after 12 days in isolation, a period in which he was still nominally in charge of African football’s ruling body.

 

Despite claiming he is now free from Covid-19, Ahmad has decided to take to the doctor’s advice while allowing his vice to take over the affair of the federation. Meanwhile, Ahmad is currently awaiting the outcome of a FIFA ethics case, with a verdict expected from the end of next week onwards.

Ahmad has been found to have breached various codes of FIFA’s ethics, with any potential ban likely to rule out his chances of standing for re-election.

 

On October 28, two days before testing positive for COVID-19, Ahmad – who has strenuously denied wrongdoing in the past and can appeal any decision – announced his bid for a second term ahead of March’s presidential elections.

