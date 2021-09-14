Sports

CAF President urges ‘open minded’ debate on World Cup every two years

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Sports (pix: CAF) President Patrice Motsepe)

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe says discussions around hosting the World Cup every two years should continue “in an open minded manner”, providing a potential boost to FIFA’s controversial plans.

Motsepe is viewed as a staunch ally of FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CAF provides a sizeable voting bloc within the organisation, with 54 of its 211 members, reports Reuters.

“CAF is of the view that at this stage, what is most important is for the discussions and deliberations to continue taking place in an open minded manner and with the objective of doing what is in the best interest of all Member Associations, the Confederations, football players and other stakeholders worldwide,” Motsepe said in a statement on Tuesday.

“CAF is deeply committed to the development, growth and success of football in Africa and the rest of the world. We believe that the long-term growth and success of FIFA, the Member Associations and all Confederations are inextricably intertwined.”

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has welcomed FIFA’s feasibility study for the plans, while the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) said it was potentially open to the idea, provided it creates a more balanced structure for the game globally.

But the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) has criticised the proposal, saying it was “highly unviable” and would overwhelm the football calendar.

European soccer’s governing body UEFA also rejected the idea, warning that its members could boycott the World Cup if the plans go ahead.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports Top Stories

JUST IN: Nigeria’s Amaju Pinnick elected into FIFA Council

Posted on Author Reporter

  President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, was on Friday in Rabat, Morocco elected into the FIFA Council – the highest decision-making organ in world football. He attained the exalted seat after defeating his only rival, incumbent Walter Nyamilandu of Malawi by 43 votes to 8 at the Congress held inside the […]
Sports

Napoli winger urges fans to exercise patience over Osimhen

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Napoli winger Matteo Politano has urged fans to be patient with Victor Osimhen when he gradually settles in Serie A. The Parthenopeans paid a clubrecord fee of $70 million to Ligue 1 side Lille in July to secure the signature of the forward. The Nigeria international has shown signs of his abilities when he bagged […]
Sports

Euro football roundup: Bayern dumped out of German Cup, Pochettino claims first PSG trophy

Posted on Author Reporter

*Bayern beaten on penalties by second-tier Holstein Kiel *PSG beat Marseille 2-1 to win delayed French Super Cup Bayern Munich were dumped out of the German Cup by second-tier Holstein Kiel, who prevailed 6-5 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in extra time. In the shootout, both sides converted all five spot-kicks before Bayern’s Marc Roca had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica