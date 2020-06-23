CAF releases new guidelines for competitions’ restart

C

onfederation of African Football (CAF) has released strict rules for various associations, players, and managers to follow before the resumption of action.

Football leagues across the continent, just like the rest of the world, were suspended following the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands.

CAF’s 27-page document titled “CAF Guidelines to Resume Football in Africa” emphasizes on the health of the major stakeholders (Players, Officials, Fans, Partners) as the essential element before leagues can resume.

The guidelines were put together by the CAF Medical Committee in collaboration with the Technical & Development Department and a team of experts and will guide Member Associations (MA’s) on the restart of football activities on the continent.

“This comprehensive document is a major step towards resuming football on the continent. Based on recent developments, it is important we have a plan in place to guide our stakeholders on the return of continental and domestic competitions, and the need for an all hands on deck approach,” said CAF Acting General Secretary Abdelmounaim Bah.

Adding; “Many considerations were factored into the putting together of the document by our team of experts notably the specificities of the continent. Together with strategies established by local authorities, it provides the MA’s with adequate information to resume operations upon receiving the green light,” said CAF Acting General Secretary

The CAF Executive Committee is scheduled to meet again on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 via video-conference will make pronouncements on the recommendations by the respective Standing Committees.

