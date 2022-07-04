Sports

CAF shifts AFCON 2023 to Jan 2024

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Just like the last African Cup of Nations in Cameroon, the next AFCON has suffered postponement with the 2023 competition now to take place in 2024.

 

It would be recalled that the 2021 AFCON took place in January 2022 after it was postponed from its initial date due to extended lockdown occasioned by the Novel COVID-19 Pandemic. Rising from their meeting, the CAF Executive Committee announced that the AFCON 2023 in Côte d’Ivoire will now be organised in from January to February, 2024.

 

The Executive Committee’s decision to shift the competition, billed for June and July, is due to the concerns over the rainy season in Cote d’Ivoire. Speaking to French daily publication Le Monde last week, CAF Secretary General, Veron Mosengo-Omba, admits the body opted for a change in the date due to the weather conditions.

 

“We are considering it; it is one of the possibilities,” he had said. “We asked Ivorian meteorologists to report to us on rainfall history in Côte d’Ivoire in June and July, but also to share their projections with us.”

 

Among other resolutions, it was announced that the proposal of the CAF President of the members of the Referees Committee is still under discussion.

 

Also, feedback on the inspection visit to Guinea for the African Cup of Nations, Guinea 2025, has been presented and CAF will decide later.

 

Regarding CAF competitions, the next Women’s Champions League will take place in October 2022 in Morocco while Futsal AFCON has been awarded to Mozambique, likewise the Beach Soccer AFCON awarded to Egypt

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Iwobi tests positive to COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Everton star Alex Iwobi missed Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin after testing positive for coronavirus, according to reports in the local media.   Unverified sources indicate that the attacker was tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Benin ahead of Saturday’s showdown between the Super Eagles and the Squirrels.   The news […]
Sports

Fulham fan dies after cardiac arrest during Blackpool game

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Fulham supporter died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest which led to the Championship game against Blackpool at Craven Cottage being halted for over 40 minutes. “It is with immense sadness that we inform fans of the passing of supporter, Paul Parish,” Fulham said in a statement. “Paul suffered a cardiac arrest […]
Sports

Nadal begins Australian Open bid with win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rafael Nadal began his bid for a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title with victory over Marcos Giron in the Australian Open first round. Sixth seed Nadal, the only former Melbourne champion left in the men’s draw, beat American Giron 6-1 6-4 6-2. The Spaniard is making his return to Grand Slam tennis after […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica