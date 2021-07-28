Sports

CAF slams one-year ban on Enyimba player for doping

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Confederation of African Football has banned Enyimba midfielder, Austin Oladapo, from all footballing matters after he tested positive to a banned substance. CAF disciplinary board ruled that the suspension will come into effect from July 4, 2021.

CAF said in a statement that Oladapo tested positive to a banned substance in routine test carried out on him after Enyimba’s match against Pyramid football club of Egypt in the CAF Confederation Cup in May 2021.

“The result of the player Oladapo Augustine urine test in Bottle “A” which was collected in match N °153 between Pyramids FC (Egypt) Vs Enyimba FC (Nigeria), played on 16th of May 2021 in the frame of Total CAF Confederation Cup 2020/2021 was considered positive due to the presence of a prohibited substances “Prednisolone/Prednisone”,” the statement read.

 

“CAF on June 18th 2021, informed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) of the result and asked the player to indicate if he wishes to request the  analysis of sample “B”.

 

“On 22nd June, CAF received the reply of Enyimba club through NFF indicating that the player had elected not to request the analysis of the ‘B’ sample.

 

“The club had indicated that any trace of the prohibited substance might have resulted from the prescribed medication the player was on during the same period, and they have communicated the club’s doctor’s report detailing the medications that were prescribed,” CAF said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

AFCON 2021: Super Eagles arrive Benin Republic with fanfare

Posted on Author Reporter

    Nigeria’s contingent for Saturday’s crucial 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Benin Republic hit the tiny West African nation with much buzz, glitz and glitter on Friday afternoon, arriving at the Porto Novo Jetty in half a dozen boats across the waterways from Lekki, Nigeria. His Excellency Ambassador Olawale Awe, Nigeria’s […]
Sports

Europa League: Battle of former winners in Cologne

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman

The RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany provides the setting for the first of the semi-finals of the Europa League with two former winners going head-to-head in a one off game to decide who makes it to the final.   Although due to the havoc caused by the coronavirus there will hardly be anyone in the stadium, […]
Sports

U-13 JOF Kids Cup: Teams fight for semis tickets

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The ongoing U-13 JOF Kids Football Championship reaches its quarter final stage with the youngsters ready for battles to book places on the semi finals of the tournament. The second U-13 JOF Kids Cup 2021 has produced exciting football fireworks from the players and the last eight stage will no doubt be another opportunity for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica