CAF slams one-year ban on Enyimba player for doping

Confederation of African Football has banned Enyimba midfielder, Austin Oladapo, from all footballing matters after he tested positive to a banned substance. CAF disciplinary board ruled that the suspension will come into effect from July 4, 2021.

CAF said in a statement that Oladapo tested positive to a banned substance in routine test carried out on him after Enyimba’s match against Pyramid football club of Egypt in the CAF Confederation Cup in May 2021.

“The result of the player Oladapo Augustine urine test in Bottle “A” which was collected in match N °153 between Pyramids FC (Egypt) Vs Enyimba FC (Nigeria), played on 16th of May 2021 in the frame of Total CAF Confederation Cup 2020/2021 was considered positive due to the presence of a prohibited substances “Prednisolone/Prednisone”,” the statement read.

“CAF on June 18th 2021, informed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) of the result and asked the player to indicate if he wishes to request the analysis of sample “B”.

“On 22nd June, CAF received the reply of Enyimba club through NFF indicating that the player had elected not to request the analysis of the ‘B’ sample.

“The club had indicated that any trace of the prohibited substance might have resulted from the prescribed medication the player was on during the same period, and they have communicated the club’s doctor’s report detailing the medications that were prescribed,” CAF said.

