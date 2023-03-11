Sports

CAF U-20 AFCON: Sports Minister commends Flying Eagles’ third-place finish

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on CAF U-20 AFCON: Sports Minister commends Flying Eagles’ third-place finish

The Sports Minister, Sunday Dare has commended the Flying Eagles for their third-place finish at the CAF U20 AFCON in Egypt. Nigeria defeated Tunisia 4-0 on Friday to clinch the bronze medal, setting a record of finishing on the podium in the competition a record 13 times.

Describing the bronze medal as better than nothing, the Minister charged the team to put to good use the lessons learnt at the tournament as they prepare for the FIFA U20 World Cup in Indonesia in May. “We were disappointed we couldn’t play in the final or win this competition as we planned to but this convincing victory over Tunisia today(Friday) has redeemed some of the pain we felt last Monday after the Gambia game. A bronze medal is better than nothing. “Now we have to also focus on doing a lot better at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Indonesia in May. There is very little time left but I believe the coaches now know where their focus should be in improving the team,” Dare added.

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Confederation cup
Sports

Rivers Utd face ASEC, Motema Pembe in Confed Cup group stage

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has drawn Rivers United in Group B of the CAF Confederation Cup. Rivers were drawn in the same group with DC Motema Pembe of Congo Democratic Republic, ASEC Mimosa of Cote D’Ivoire and Diables Noir of Congo Brazaville in a draw conducted Tuesday at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt. […]
Sports

NPFL: Akwa United compound Amapakabo’s woes

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

  It was another defeat for former Super Eagles coach, Imama Amapakabo, as his Abia Warriors lost their third consecutive game in the three-week old Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). The former Rangers coach joined the Umuahia side ahead of the new campaign but things have not really been going his way since the start […]
Sports

S’Africa to host historic World Table Tennis Championships

Posted on Author Reporter

  A first-ever World Table Tennis Championships will be held in South Africa in 2023 and on the African continent for the first time since Egypt in 1939. The decision was made at the first-ever virtually-conducted Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Monday. The vote indicates the new format […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica