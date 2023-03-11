CAF U-20 AFCON: Sports Minister commends Flying Eagles’ third-place finish

The Sports Minister, Sunday Dare has commended the Flying Eagles for their third-place finish at the CAF U20 AFCON in Egypt. Nigeria defeated Tunisia 4-0 on Friday to clinch the bronze medal, setting a record of finishing on the podium in the competition a record 13 times.

Describing the bronze medal as better than nothing, the Minister charged the team to put to good use the lessons learnt at the tournament as they prepare for the FIFA U20 World Cup in Indonesia in May. “We were disappointed we couldn’t play in the final or win this competition as we planned to but this convincing victory over Tunisia today(Friday) has redeemed some of the pain we felt last Monday after the Gambia game. A bronze medal is better than nothing. “Now we have to also focus on doing a lot better at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Indonesia in May. There is very little time left but I believe the coaches now know where their focus should be in improving the team,” Dare added.

