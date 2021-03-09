Sports

CAF: Why we cancelled U17 Nations Cup

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has explained the reasons it suddenly cancelled the Under 17 Africa Cup of Nations which final draw was initially scheduled for Wednesday ahead of initial kick off on Saturday.
According to a press statement, the CAF Emergency Committee met on Monday, March 08, 2021 in Rabat, Morocco and ruled against the competition.
The Committee was made aware of the constraints faced by some of the participating member associations as well as the host country including the fact that the coronavirus pandemic continues to present significant challenges for the organisation of international sporting events, reports Sports Village Square.
Taking into account the cancellation by FIFA of the Under-17 World Cup for which the U-17 CAN was no longer qualifying, the Committee further noted:
• The resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Increased restrictions on international travel
• Uncertainty about the evolution of the situation
For all these reasons, the Committee decided to cancel the 2021 edition of the U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

