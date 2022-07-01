Sports

CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Live On DSt, GOtv

Posted on Author Our Reporters

DStv and GOtv customers can look forward to the 2022 TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which will be held in Morocco from tomorrow to 23 July. This will be the 14th edition of the WAFCON and the first to feature 12 teams (split into three groups: Group A – Morocco, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Uganda; Group B – Cameroon, Zambia, Tunisia, Togo; and Group C – Nigeria, South Africa, Burundi, Botswana). The last WAFCON was played in 2018 in Ghana and saw Nigeria claim a record-extending 11th title after defeating South Africa on penalties in the final. The scheduled 2020 WAFCON was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Nigeria’s Super Falcons start as the favourites to continue their dominance of women’s football in Africa, with coach Randy Waldrum leading a star-studded team which is determined to claim WAFCON glory once again.

 

