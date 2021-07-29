Metro & Crime

CAF Women’s Champions League: Rivers Angels cruise to S/final

Rivers Angels continued their good run maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League WAFU Zone B qualifiers when they thrashed AS Police of Niger Republic 5-0 to qualify for the Semi-finals of the zonal elimination.

 

According to report, the Nigeria Women Football League,

 

NWFL 2021 champions are through to the semi final after Maryann Ezenagu scored a brace and registered an assist while Oghenebrume Ikhekua and Alice Ogebe were also on target as the Angels neutralised the firepower’s of the Nigeren police. Oghenebrume Ikehua scored the first goal of the game for Rivers Angels in the 13th minute during a dominating display from the Nigerian Champions.

 

In the 36th minute, Vivian Ikechukwu’s powerful cross finds Alice Ogebe who tapped in for the second goal of the game.

 

Six minutes from halftime, Maryann Ezenagu’s header hits the crossbar before Alice Ogebe finally scored the third goal for the Jewels of Rivers. Maryann Ezenagu increased Rivers Angels’ lead to four in the 60th minute as she also scored the fifth goal in the 77th minute.

