CAF Women’s CL: Falode applauds Rivers Angels for picking ticket

The Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, has congratulated the players and officials of Nigeria Women Football League Premiership club, Rivers Angels Football Club of Port Harcourt, for picking one of the two WAFU B tickets to play in the CAF Women African Champions League.
Falode, said in Lagos Tuesday that, Rivers Angels FC did Nigeria proud as they were joined by Ghana’s Hasaacas FC of to grab to qualifying tickets.
She said: “This Rivers Angels ticket is a clear testimony of the high standard of play at the Nigeria Women’s Football League. Our girls just affirmed Nigeria’s supremacy in the continent’s women’s football is not only at the national levels but also at the club level. The Super Falcons, the Super Falconets and the Flamengoes have all been dominant in African women’s football.
“The success of Rivers Angels in this competition is that of Nigeria and of course the club itself, that is why it’s important for all Nigerian women’s football clubs to support Rivers Angels at the CAF Women’s Chamions League.”
For Rivers Angels of Nigeria and Hasaacas FC of Ghana to pick the two available WAFU B tickets, they won their semi-final matches at the Stade Robert Champroux in the Ivorian capital Abidjan on Monday.
The Angles beat Amis Du Monde of Togo 5-1 and Hasaacss defeated USFA of Burkina Faso 2-0 to reach the final and booked the region’s tickets for the Women’s Champions League proper in Egypt later this year.

Our Reporters

