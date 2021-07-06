CAF Women’s CL: Rivers Angels draw Hasaacas Ladies, AS Police

Nigeria’s representatives in the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League, Rivers Angels of PortHarcourthavebeendrawningroup B along clubs from Ghana and Niger.

According to thedrawceremonyheld on Monday and supervised by WAFU administrative secretary Boureima Balima, Rivers Angels will meet HasaacasLadiesFCof GhanaandASPoliceof Niger in the group B of the zonal qualifiers which comes up in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire from July 17 to 30.

In Group A, Onze Soeurs de Gagnoa, whoarerepresentingthehostnation, Cote d’IvoirewerepitchedagainstUnionSportivedesforcesArmeesof BurkinaFasoand AmisduMondeFootballClubof Togo.

With the six participating teams split into two groups of three, the two top sides will progress to the last four of the competition, with the winners of those knockout semi-final matches to slug it out in the final.

