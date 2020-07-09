CAF Women’s League ‘ll promote female football – Ajibade

Super Falcons striker, Rasheedat Ajibade, has said that the introduction of Women’s Champions League by the Confederation of Africa Football, will promote interclub competition and ensure the development of women football in the continent. The Toppserien of Norway forward applauded the decision by CAF to introduce the Women version of CAF Champions League. Ajibade said CAF women’s champions league will encourage female football development on the continent and also benefit women clubs more as they would have something to play at the end of every league season. “I must tell you that it is a very good development,” Ajibade said. “I personally applauded CAF for the initiative to introduce Champions League for Women. “It will help in increasing numbers of female participation in football and strengthened female club management. “It will also bring out healthy competition among clubs and also attract foreign players both within and outside Africa.
Related Articles
CAF postpones 2020 CHAN, 2021 AFCON, cancels 2020 AWCON
The 2020 African Nations Championship and the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations have both been postponed by a year CAF has announced. The measures are among a raft of decisions affecting CAF competitions taken at a meeting of the Executive Committee of Africa’s football governing body on Tuesday. CAF also announced the cancellation of […]
Arthur set for Juve medical ahead of £72.5m Barca switch
Arthur flew to Turin on Saturday night in order to undergo a medical with Juventus on Sunday ahead of a £72.5m switch from Barcelona. The midfielder will then fly back to Spain the same day and resume training with Barcelona ahead of their match against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, reports Sky Sports. The Brazil […]
Avoid embracing, slapping hands’ – La Liga plans for return of fans
Spanish football is making plans for supporters to return to stadiums but they should not celebrate just yet. In fact, fans will be discouraged from celebrating at all. A 16-page draft protocol put together by La Liga, and seen by the Guardian, will enforce physical distancing in the stands, staggered arrival times and registration […]
