CAF Women’s League ‘ll promote female football – Ajibade

Super Falcons striker, Rasheedat Ajibade, has said that the introduction of Women’s Champions League by the Confederation of Africa Football, will promote interclub competition and ensure the development of women football in the continent. The Toppserien of Norway forward applauded the decision by CAF to introduce the Women version of CAF Champions League. Ajibade said CAF women’s champions league will encourage female football development on the continent and also benefit women clubs more as they would have something to play at the end of every league season. “I must tell you that it is a very good development,” Ajibade said. “I personally applauded CAF for the initiative to introduce Champions League for Women. “It will help in increasing numbers of female participation in football and strengthened female club management. “It will also bring out healthy competition among clubs and also attract foreign players both within and outside Africa.

