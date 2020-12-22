CAFCC: Akpeyi warns Rivers Utd ahead

…as PH side gets N2m boost to beat rival

Super Eagles and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, has sounded a note of warning to Rivers United ahead of Wednesday’s CAF Confederation Cup clash with Bloemfontein Celtic in South Africa.

Akpeyi, 34, plays for CAF Champions League campaigners Kaizer Chiefs in the DSTV Premiership and was in goal when his side were held to a 1-1 draw by Celtic on Saturday evening.

Akpeyi highlighted some of the dangerous features of the Bloemfontein Celtic side in an exclusive chat with journalists.

Akpeyi who featured for a number of Nigeria Professional Football League clubs including Nasarawa United, Heartland and Warri Wolves before leaving for South Africa spoke on a special attribute of Nigerian teams which could help Rivers United against Celtic.

“In my own opinion, Celtics is one team that is tactical and highly technical. They have fast runners up forward and they have good combinations in midfield and they are defensively strong as well,” Akpeyi said.

“One thing that I know about the Nigerian teams is that they are physically strong so that could be one aspect that can play a role for them in achieving the result which they look forward to.

“But Celtic is definitely one team that is a difficult side to play if you’re not fully prepared for them.”

Meanwhile, Go Round Football Club Proprietor, Felix Obuah, has promised Rivers United the sum of N2m if they beat Bloemfontein Celtic in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup first round tie on Wednesday in South Africa.

